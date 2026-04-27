Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Sex, Money, Demographics--and the Unraveling of the Status Quo.

Maybe focusing on next quarter's profits and reaping short-term gains from financializing everything under the sun with debt weren't such great ideas after all.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Apr 27, 2026

An Introduction to my latest essay on why demographics is unraveling our financialized status quo.

Sex, Money and Demographics

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