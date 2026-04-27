Sex, Money, Demographics--and the Unraveling of the Status Quo.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/31Sex, Money, Demographics--and the Unraveling of the Status Quo.Maybe focusing on next quarter's profits and reaping short-term gains from financializing everything under the sun with debt weren't such great ideas after all.Charles Hugh SmithApr 27, 202631ShareAn Introduction to my latest essay on why demographics is unraveling our financialized status quo.Sex, Money and DemographicsDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHousing and Anti-ProgressWe discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeCharles Hugh SmithRecent EpisodesWhen Predictability Collapses, a Plan Is Good But Adaptability Is Even Better.Apr 25 • Charles Hugh SmithMercantilism works until it doesn't: China and Beyond.Apr 24 • Charles Hugh SmithWhen the Cost of Truth Is High, Both Humans and AI LieApr 22 • Charles Hugh SmithThree questions about AI replacing human workers.Apr 20 • Charles Hugh SmithOne of us--myself or Mr. Consensus--is completely delusional. The question is, which one? Apr 18 • Charles Hugh SmithHow not to get a job: the HR Clone WarApr 15 • Charles Hugh SmithInsane Financial Imbalances and Social RevolutionDec 23, 2025 • Charles Hugh Smith