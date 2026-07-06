Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
4m

Better yet - never turn the damn thing "On".

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Dutch's avatar
Dutch
1h

In other words, it is inconceivable AI is being developed for the benefit on humanity at large (or small).

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