Risk and Privilege
As systemic risks rise, what matters is the thickness of one's buffers against bad things happening. Those with wealth, power and privilege have sea walls, the rest of us have crumbling sand castles.
Risk and Privilege are intertwined in ways that define our lives and the system we inhabit. Privilege boils down to being buffered from risk, and this is scale-invariant, meaning that it works in the same way from the individual to the nation-state: wealth and power serve to insulate us from risk. Those without wealth and power are fully exposed to risk.