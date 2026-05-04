Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
16h

This recession will be different...AI backers are hogging resources everywhere, particularly land, water and electric power, while simultaneously threatening millions of jobs....And then there's the continued (and illegal) discrimination against whites, particularly white men....Apparently, your chances are better if you change your last name to Singh....I do't expect the next decade to be peaceful....

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
13h

Many years ago I took an interlude of 2.5 years to work as a tech writer/editor, as it kept me employed while engineering jobs were scarce. I learned a lot, but in particular, one of my co-workers had a 3-panel cartoon on the wall as follows: First panel - guy sitting at his desk, head in his hands, wads of paper on the desk. Second panel, same guy sitting on the couch with legal pad in front of him, and wadded pieces of paper on the floor. Third panel, same guy, looking out the window, with the thought bubble over his head reading "Writing is Nature's way of showing us how fuzzy our thinking is."

Writing, done well, really does help us to clarify and strengthen our thoughts and thought processes. And improvement requires practice, lots of it!

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