Paging Nostradamus: You Have a Margin Call
If conditions change beneath the surface, the folks behind the curtain will be powerless to do anything but make it worse.
This just in: predicting is hard, especially about the future. One solution is ambiguity: couch predictions in poetic allusions that are open to interpretation.
What’s hard is making an unambiguous prediction that turn out to be correct. Recency bias often trips us up, as making predictions based on projecting the recent past seems to work well until tre…