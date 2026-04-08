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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
8d

As the famous Science-Fiction writer Theodore Sturgeon once observed: "90% of everything is crap". One needs to skeptically investigate to determine what constitutes the other 10% and then focus on that. In the case of the internet/soclal media I would say that the percentage is somewhere north of 95% - maybe as high as 99%. If it's "important" - "Trust but Verify!

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John
8d

A point I keep making is that Trust is the Foundation of a Civil Society. With out trust, it is very hard to get anything done, let alone have a civilization

Unfortunately, we live in a time where "Narratives" and "Framings" are constantly being presented.

Very rarely context, historical information, or even the complex nature of human beings every presented.

Events simply happen one day, and no one seems to understand the nature of what happened. No one remember the events that led up to events. No one has an understanding of the complexity of human motivations.

For instance, one day the Irrational Iranians decided to attack us. No mention of the Balfour Declaration, no mention of the events of the events of the 1920's & 30's. No mention of the coup in 1953. No mention of the Shaw's crimes, and the demands of the students that he stand trial.

Also no mention of the very human characteristic that it take extremists to bring about change, which means that the people who over threw the Shaw were in their own way as bad as the Shaw.

Trust. To have a society where Trust Exists, truth must be embraced. Truth because with out a complete assessment of the present, all that happens wit change is that a new set of abusers replace the old set of abusers.

The Tyrant is dead, Long live the Tyrant.

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