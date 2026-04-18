One of us--myself or Mr. Consensus--is completely delusional. The question is, which one?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/41One of us--myself or Mr. Consensus--is completely delusional. The question is, which one? There is danger for him who taketh the tiger cub, and danger also for whoso snatches a delusion from a devotee. Charles Hugh SmithApr 18, 202641ShareThis is an introduction to my new essay on the nature and appeal of delusion. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHousing and Anti-ProgressWe discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeCharles Hugh SmithRecent EpisodesHow not to get a job: the HR Clone WarApr 15 • Charles Hugh SmithInsane Financial Imbalances and Social RevolutionDec 23, 2025 • Charles Hugh SmithUltra-Processed LifeDec 18, 2025 • Charles Hugh SmithAnti-Progress, reverse leverage and the hot-potato economy.Oct 18, 2025 • Charles Hugh Smith