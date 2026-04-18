Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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One of us--myself or Mr. Consensus--is completely delusional. The question is, which one?

There is danger for him who taketh the tiger cub, and danger also for whoso snatches a delusion from a devotee.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Apr 18, 2026

This is an introduction to my new essay on the nature and appeal of delusion.

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