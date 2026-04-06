Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Apr 6

All good points, thank you. Wars are a tremendous waste of resources, labor and lives, and so this reduces productivity. People like to point out how wars accelerate new technologies that have civilian functions., but this not a Law of Nature. It's happenstance, not a guarantee.

Supply chains are hidden from the vast majority of the populace; only insiders know the fragilities of just-in-time. Redundancies of suppliers have been stripped out as needless expenses, along with warehousing and spare parts.

David, your point about gasoline being cheaper today is one I was trying to make but should have emphasized. The larger point is it doesn't have to be more expensive than the past, it simply has to exceed some internal threshold where complacency and confidence turn to caution and paying down debt / saving are chosen rather than more borrowing and spending.

As for the buffers of non-essential spending / discretionary income, the key factor here is how many people lose their jobs or have their income cut, and how long it takes to replace that income. In what I call a "real recession" (like 1973-74 and 1980-82), the number of jobs lost was significant and the length of unemployment / under-employment stretched into years. Loss of earned income that lasts more than a few months will wipe out all but the largest buffers.

If things are as rosy as depicted, why are people pulling money out of their 401Ks at a record rate? And this is in 'good times," not a recession. I tend to see the erosion of purchasing power/ share of the economy going to wages as thinning buffers over the past 45 years. warm regards, charles

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gordon's avatar
Gordon
Apr 6

Another factor in causing recessions which you have mentioned in the past is the fragile nature of our just-in-time supply chain. The disruptions we are now seeing in world trade are going to echo through all sorts of supply chains, showing up in all sorts of unexpected places. When production lines have to shut down because a single necessary ingredient did not arrive, then paychecks are stopped, payments on various debts soon follow, and defaulted debts result in slower economic activity.

These effects do not show up immediately, but over a course of several months. Even so, I suspect that this avalanche is already starting to shift.

Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Hugh Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture