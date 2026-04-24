Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1Mercantilism works until it doesn't: China and Beyond.The self-liquidating nature of the mercantilist model cannot be reversed, it can only be managed as stagnation.Charles Hugh SmithApr 24, 20261ShareHere’s a short intro to my latest essay on China and the mercantilist model.Mercantilism works until it doesn’t: China and Beyond.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHousing and Anti-ProgressWe discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeCharles Hugh SmithRecent EpisodesWhen the Cost of Truth Is High, Both Humans and AI LieApr 22 • Charles Hugh SmithThree questions about AI replacing human workers.Apr 20 • Charles Hugh SmithOne of us--myself or Mr. Consensus--is completely delusional. The question is, which one? Apr 18 • Charles Hugh SmithHow not to get a job: the HR Clone WarApr 15 • Charles Hugh SmithInsane Financial Imbalances and Social RevolutionDec 23, 2025 • Charles Hugh SmithUltra-Processed LifeDec 18, 2025 • Charles Hugh SmithAnti-Progress, reverse leverage and the hot-potato economy.Oct 18, 2025 • Charles Hugh Smith