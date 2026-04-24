Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Mercantilism works until it doesn't: China and Beyond.

The self-liquidating nature of the mercantilist model cannot be reversed, it can only be managed as stagnation.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Apr 24, 2026

Here’s a short intro to my latest essay on China and the mercantilist model.

Mercantilism works until it doesn’t: China and Beyond.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Hugh Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture