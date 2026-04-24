Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
9h

One factor I note with interest is that I believe China's Export trade surplus has continue to grow on a "worldwide" basis. The Iran Conflict may be the Donald's attempt to slow that process by destroying the world economy and financial system. Somewhat of a Pyrrhic victory (if he succeeds) it would appear.

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Charles D's avatar
Charles D
11h

Excellent, Charles!

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