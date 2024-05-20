Maybe We're Closer to "You'll Own Nothing" Than We Realize
Maybe we should rephrase the slogan to "you'll appear to own things you don't actually control and be happy."
The World Economic Forum's catchphrase you'll own nothing and be happy was widely mocked as an eyebrow-raising vision of a "sharing economy" future without the implicit agency granted by full ownership. Renting stuff that one needed only for one-time use has long been a market, and car-sharing makes sense for urban dwellers who only need a vehicle on oc…