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Jim the Geek's avatar
Jim the Geek
18m

For all of my 78 years on the planet we've been told that "growth" is everything. It's now becoming quite clear that you cannot possibly sustain infinite growth on a finite planet that is beginning to run low on resources. AI is the latest technological innovation that is going to fix all our problems. Very few understand that AI is just a very sophisticated "Magic 8 Ball" that gens up answers that may or may not be applicable. And it does so consuming massive amounts of resources, while devastating locales where the requisite data centers will be constructed. A good analysis of the shortcomings of AI has been presented by Robert X. Cringley on his website: https://www.cringely.com

In retirement I amuse myself by create apps for iPhones and iPads. AI has been helpful in that, no so much by writing code, but by wading through reams of documentation to dig out what I need. It's also handy for evaluating what I've written and pointing out weaknesses. But the big selling point is that it can generate code and replace programmers. Yes, it can generate code very quickly. But it doesn't always work, and sometimes it goes badly off the rails. As Cringely points out, the current crop of AI systems is not capable of returning "I don't know". This is what leads to the so-called hallucinations where facts are made up.

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
24m

I can confirm much of this...one of our sons is midlevel management, and he says that his AI has greatly increased his productivity, primarily by check various aspects...He would have to hire a couple of workers to perform those tasks, so the cost of the AI is well worthwhile....

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