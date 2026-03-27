Is a "Democracy" That's For Sale Still a Democracy? No, It's an Oligarchy
To claim that jostling for the biggest share of federal power and largesse--in a word, greed--magically serves the common good is a convenient cover for an oligarchy masquerading as a "democracy."
Is a “democracy” that’s for sale still a democracy, or is it something else? The question arises from the nature of our political system, whatever you wish to call it: it is an auction for political favors / influence in which the highest bidder wins--as in any auction.
“The will of the people” is a useful artifice. Those who collect the largest war ches…