Iran, En-Lai, Napoleon, Mike Tyson and Model Collapse
Every model that is incapable of recognizing its own failure has already crossed the event horizon into model collapse.
Let’s start by stipulating I am addressing commentary on the war, not the war. As I noted in my post The War (March 1, 2026), war takes lives; it is not a chess game or an abstraction.
Commentary, as I noted in Perverse Incentives Have Created a Runaway Media Monster, is all about making money via clicks / “engagement.” Exaggerating claims of expertise /…