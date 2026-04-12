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david's avatar
david
3d

modern healthcare, hospitals. expensive meds etc are not essentials.

these will probably be entirely gone by the end of the century.

how it gets there is harder to say.

surely modern healthcare will become less affordable gradually and slowly.

ever higher costs from employers and less benefits from government.

less staff and longer wait times to receive care.

as degrowth proceeds, the amount of high-cost healthcare must decline.

humans survived for tens of thousands of years without modern healthcare and future humans will do so again.

it's nothing to worry about.

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David Lentz's avatar
David Lentz
2d

Soon the AIs will say we need electricity and don’t need those humans who are using “our” electricity

Robots get rid of them

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