This is essay #4 in the series the Revolution No One Sees Coming.

To fix what’s broken we first have to 1) identify what’s broken and 2) identify the nature of potential fixes. If we need to cut a board in half, waving a hammer around and declaring it is the fix (because we’re selling hammers) will only delay or distract us from a real solution.



There are three common fundamental errors in this process of identifying what broken and making a realistic appraisal of potential fixes.

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