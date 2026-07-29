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david
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you make many good points.

there are many bad qualities to modern Industrial Civilization.

and they are most probably going to GET WORSE.

and yet, more than half of the 8 billion of us have some good affordability of enjoyable non-essentials above our affordability of essentials.

we are PROSPEROUS.

as IC continues on and GETS WORSE, the bad qualities will remain while the prosperity declines gradually and slowly year after year for many decades.

maybe there were a few recent decades that were better than the 2020s, but it doesn't matter now.

the 2020s remain as part of the good olde days.

later in the 2nd half of this century, after the collapse of IC, there will be almost ZERO INTRUSION into the lives of the survivors, all of whom will be living in dire poverty.

intrusion now + PROSPERITY

no intrusion then + POVERTY

everyone reading this blog has some good PROSPERITY.

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