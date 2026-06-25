Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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david's avatar
david
7h

bravo!

good summary of many of the dynamics of the corporatocracy in which we live.

"So these control structures, public and private, run on automatic, concentrating benefits in the hands of insiders and owners and distributing the risks and costs to the diffused many."

incremental for sure, and running on automatic, so there is almost zero chance that this will change for many years, probably decades, since TPTB literally have the power to prevent change.

"The only structures capable of re-organizing the post-collapse world are islands of coherence that managed to retain self-organizing capacities..."

that sounds reasonable.

in the post-collapse world later in the 2nd half of this century, the survivors will have to reorganize as best as they can in their dire poverty of a world with almost no electricity.

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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
5h

Chares Hugh Smith. Please be cognizant that I copy many of your Substacks and then paste your original work into my AI Agent at OpenAI/ChatGPT. Together, the AI Agent and I then synthesize your original content into my AI Agent's learning about socioeconomics and political economy.

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