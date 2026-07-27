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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
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I remember there was something called "Cash for Clunkers" that was promoted and legislated in 2009 as a way to help us escape from the "Great Recession," in a way that would allow us to dispose of those older vehicles (that worked), and replace them with newer vehicles that had all those flashing light bulbs that you couldn't replace on your own; you had to take your vehicle into the dealership to get them turned off, and be presented with a $300 bill for expenses.

But I can't blame our nation's political lack of leadership entirely for that law. I first recall it being proposed in the pages of the Capitalist Manifesto, Forbes magazine, about a decade earlier. And the reasoning was the same: Get older, polluting vehicles off the road by paying off the owner a few thousand dollars, and stick them into a brand-new vehicle. All the better to make them a debt slave, and a way to clean up the roads of excess polluters.

All that proves is that when the world-improvers from both sides of the fence gang up to create bad legislation, everyone suffers. Which is why most political compromise results in disaster.

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