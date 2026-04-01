Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Harold Morley's avatar
Harold Morley
Apr 1

Good morning, I live in Waimea, HPA grad long ago, background in business, merchant marine, aviation, investments and building companies. Currently guiding the development of the former Chock property recently purchased by St James Church. I would enjoy having coffee with you in Hilo to explore your thoughts on ways we might be able to expand Hawaii Islander’s understanding of economics affecting them.

I enjoy your articles.

With aloha ,

Harry Morley

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Daymon Pascual's avatar
Daymon Pascual
Apr 4

Very funny! I remember seeing an animation of how much money a trillion dollars is, and it's crazy! https://academeblog.org/2017/02/01/visualizing-a-billion-and-a-trillion-dollars/

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