Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Christoph Pfluger's avatar
Christoph Pfluger
10h

Excellent observation, a brilliant solution and good writing. What else do you want? That this essay gets wide distribution and acceerates the silent and peaceful revolution that is already on the way without most people recognizing (maybe …).

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Don's avatar
Don
9h

Sending this unique and valuable advice to my son, who fortunately has three years of work experience, but could still benefit from the more useful and realistic perspective...

Good stuff!

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