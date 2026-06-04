Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Edward's avatar
Edward
23m

BOTH. Investors provide much needed capital to building new housing.

I invest in all types - single, multi, hotel, office. Good, stable income.

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