Choose One: Housing Is Either Shelter or Just Another Bubble Asset

I narrate key points in my post “Choose One: Housing Is Shelter, or Housing Is Just Another Asset in a Bubble Economy.”

Whenever I suggest that housing is being hoarded by the wealthy and corporations as a low-risk place to park credit-generated capital, I get pushback: no, I’m told, the percentage of housing that’s empty most or all of the year owned by the wealthy and corporations is tiny, as is the percentage of housing owned as short-term vacation rentals (STVRs).

The problem with these claims is they’re based on completely fraudulent / inaccurate statistics. There is no regulatory system that audits whether owners who obtained “owner occupied” mortgages actually live in the dwelling, or whether owners (especially those hidden behind LLCs and other cloaking mechanisms) are “owner occupants” as claimed.

Even the most cursory audits find significant percentages of “owner occupied” housing is vacant most or all of the time or is an unregistered short-term vacation rental.

The “monetize your empty room” Airbnb idea that began the short-term vacation rental market has transmogrified into a monster consuming the housing market in resort locales.

Those seeking housing as shelter cannot compete with wealthy households and entities seeking places to park credit-generated capital for income and/or appreciation.

Bubbles in housing generate artificial scarcity, scarcity not in the total number of dwellings but in the number of dwellings available and within reach for those seeking shelter.

So here’s the truth: we can choose housing as shelter or housing as an asset in a bubble economy, but we can’t choose both. Housing as an asset in a bubble economy pushes housing out of reach of those seeking shelter.