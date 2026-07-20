Anticipating the Breakdown of Civilizational Psychosis

I narrate key points in my post “The Upside of Civilizational Psychosis.”

The evidence is already overwhelming that commoners are seeking to exit the system because the sacrifices and rewards asymmetry is increasingly disadvantageous.



This statistic is a staggering reflection of the status quo's failure to persuade us that our lives are wondrous manifestations of Progress and prosperity:



Record Numbers of Younger Women Want to Leave the U.S.

In 2025, 40% of women aged 15 to 44 say they would move abroad permanently if they had the opportunity. The current figure is four times higher than the 10% who shared this desire in 2014, when it was generally in line with other age and gender groups.

Forty percent of young women would not be seeking to leave a truly prosperous society. What they want to leave is a fake realm of PR, hype, distraction, artifice and self-serving simulations.

Quote: "Across demographic groups, Americans with lower confidence in institutions such as the government, judicial system, military and integrity of elections are consistently more likely to express a desire to leave the country."



The commoner populace--the bottom 90%--no longer trust the status quo institutions because we're constantly being gaslighted as "what's actually going on" is distorted/fabricated/hidden from the public. The key question becomes who benefits from this manipulation of "facts"?



The self-evident answer is the entire system has shifted from "public interest" to "maximizing personal gain."



Trust is scale-invariant. Once trust is lost--in a relationship, in leadership, in institutions--it cannot be restored except by a lengthy, demanding process of earning trust by transparency and actions that match what's being said.



In the current era, actions no longer match what's being said. We inhabit a house of mirrors where everything is designed to serve private interests and maximize private gains at the expense of the public and public trust.



Populism is the cover story for extracting maximum private gain.



Once enough people realize the source of failure is not in them but in the system that is no longer worth the sacrifices it demands of us, then abandonment follows a Pareto Distribution.