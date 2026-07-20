America's Ten Socio-Economic Classes

I narrate key points in my post “The Conflicts Brewing in America’s Ten Classes”

I've been addressing the class taxonomy of the US since 2012, and I'd like to add some commentary on the dynamics Greer so succinctly describes. In America's Metastasizing Class Wars (August 27, 2020), I laid out ten classes, based not just on sources of income but on several additional criteria:



Systemic Power: political control of the state's monopoly of force / coercion; financial control of the system's taxation, incentives and optimizations; corporate control of essential technologies - platforms; corporate-state "soft power" control of cultural, social and intellectual belief structures and sources of influence: media, social media, think-tanks, foundations, the Higher Education Clerisy, etc.



The power to protect bureaucratic-institutional fortresses from budget cuts, transparency and accountability.



Agency: the power to leave employment or a locale and change one's life; freedom from debt-servitude / employment bondage.



My ten classes: yes, this is more complicated that Greer's four classes but since power has sources other than income, accuracy demands an accounting not just of income but of power and agency, which is an individual form of power with systemic consequences such as social mobility.