Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Carl L. McWilliams
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Charles Hugh Smith raises an important concern regarding artificial intelligence. His central argument is that AI systems ultimately function as engines of pattern replication. Because they are trained upon human-generated information, they inherit human errors, biases, misconceptions, propaganda, and misinformation. If the information environment becomes increasingly polluted by synthetic content, AI may simply amplify these distortions, creating what Smith describes as a system of mass regurgitation rather than genuine understanding. "Garbage in - garbage out".

There is considerable truth in this observation. Current large language models do not possess direct access to objective reality. They do not independently verify truth in the manner that scientific experimentation, engineering validation, or physical measurement can. They operate by identifying statistical relationships within vast quantities of data and generating predictions based upon those relationships. As a result, hallucinations, factual errors, and misplaced confidence remain genuine limitations.

However, I would respectfully argue that this critique does not represent an insurmountable flaw in artificial intelligence. Rather, it identifies a challenge that civilization itself has always faced.

Human institutions have never operated with perfect information. Markets, governments, universities, corporations, media organizations, and scientific communities have always contained errors, biases, ideological commitments, misinformation, and flawed assumptions. History is filled with examples of entire societies confidently acting upon information later discovered to be incomplete or incorrect. The existence of error does not invalidate cognition. Instead, civilization progresses through mechanisms that continually identify, correct, and adapt to error.

The more important question is therefore not whether artificial intelligence achieves perfect truth. The more important question is whether artificial intelligence increases civilization's capacity to transform dispersed knowledge into coordinated action?

The emergence of advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cloud-scale computation, robotics, and distributed digital networks is creating the foundations of what may be called a Fourth Wave civilization. Unlike previous industrial transformations, this transition does not merely automate individual tasks. It increasingly automates cognition itself. The significance of this shift cannot be overstated.

Human civilization has always depended upon the transformation of dispersed knowledge into coordinated social action. Farmers, engineers, merchants, scientists, teachers, investors, and entrepreneurs each contribute fragments of knowledge that become integrated into larger systems of production and exchange. Markets, institutions, and organizations evolved as mechanisms for coordinating these dispersed forms of knowledge across time and space.

Artificial intelligence dramatically expands this process. Large-scale cognitive systems now perform activities once considered uniquely human: pattern recognition, optimization, software development, engineering design, scientific discovery, logistical coordination, medical diagnosis, and strategic planning. As these capabilities continue to improve, productive activity increasingly emerges from distributed networks of human-machine intelligence operating at scales no individual organization can fully comprehend.

The economic significance of this transformation is profound. For centuries, economic theory largely assumed that labor, capital, and natural resources constituted the primary inputs to production and value-added outcomes. Yet increasingly, the critical bottleneck is neither labor nor capital alone. It is the ability to discover, process, coordinate, and apply knowledge under conditions of uncertainty.

Artificial intelligence expands that capability dramatically. Viewed through this lens, AI should not be evaluated against an impossible standard of omniscient truth. Rather, it should be evaluated according to whether it reduces uncertainty more effectively than alternative mechanisms. In many domains, the answer is already yes. AI-assisted systems routinely outperform unaided human cognition in areas ranging from complex logistics and software debugging to materials discovery and large-scale information synthesis.

This does not eliminate the problem Smith identifies. In fact, it makes that problem more important. As cognition becomes increasingly automated, civilization requires stronger mechanisms for distinguishing useful knowledge from noise, verified outcomes from speculation, and productive intelligence from mere information recycling.

The fundamental challenge of the Fourth Wave economy is therefore not simply building more powerful AI systems. It is constructing institutions capable of validating, measuring, and governing the outputs of autonomous cognition. In this respect, Smith's criticism may actually point toward the next stage of economic evolution.

If artificial intelligence makes information abundant, then information alone can no longer serve as a sufficient measure of value. Value must increasingly become linked to demonstrated outcomes. It must reconnect to physical reality. It must reconnect to the physics of energy, materials, infrastructure, thermodynamic constraints, and measurable reductions in uncertainty.

The future challenge is not preventing machines from thinking. The future challenge is ensuring that machine-generated cognition remains accountable to reality.

Artificial intelligence may indeed possess weaknesses. But civilization has always advanced by creating mechanisms that transform imperfect knowledge into increasingly adaptive forms of order. The Fourth Wave civilization now emerging represents the largest expansion of that process in human history. The question is not whether autonomous cognition can make mistakes. The question is whether humanity can build the institutional, economic, and constitutional frameworks necessary to ensure that autonomous cognition remains grounded in verifiable reality - while continuing to expand civilization's capacity for adaptation, discovery, and coordinated action.

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