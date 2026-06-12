AI's Insurmountable Flaw: "Mass Regurgitation of Misinformation"
These immense hidden costs will not show up in GDP until they collapse the entire house of speculative gambling cards propping up the global economy.
I approach all AI topics with several things in mind. One is the nature of problems, which implicitly define what qualifies as solutions, and the resulting incentive to define the “problem” such that the “solution” happens to be the one we own and control.
So the “problem” AI solves is “corporate profits are too low,” and so the “solution” is to replace costly human labor (made costlier by SickCare insurance and taxes on labor) with “cheaper” AI (cheaper because the full costs are hidden or subsidized).
My other lens: the economic, social and cultural consequences of AI as it is and AI hype, a topic I’ve explored most recently in Is AI Reversing Anti-Progress or Is It Accelerating It?, AI Data Centers Are Not the Railroads of Today and Inequality, AI and Digital Life Are Undermining Society.
Correspondent Mike Fasano recently submitted a succinct and telling summary of AI’s insurmountable structural flaw: AI’s inability to discern the difference between truth and falsehood, be it intentional misdirection / misinformation or errors generated by AI hallucinations, a systemic flaw which he summarized as mass regurgitation of misinformation:
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“I read you post on AI and railroads. Here is another observation.
So far, AI has only regurgitative intelligence. It--at best--can collate and respond to queries on masses of acquired data.
But what if that data is wrong?
Who now believes the inflation or unemployment statistics? Virtually every human knows that those statistics are false.
Does AI know that?
And the problem goes much deeper.
The former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, Marcia Angell, noted:
‘It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine.’
That being the case, can we rely up AI medical advice?
And that problem goes beyond medicine. It is now generally conceded that the inability to replicate scientific studies of any type has give rise to a ‘replicability crisis’ in science. Can we trust ‘science’ that cannot be proven to be accurate?
Any adult past the age of 40 knows that the above listing of questionable information sources is just the tip of the iceberg. We live in a sea of ‘official’ but false data.
Railroads could transport grain to cities, minerals to factories, manufactured goods to those needing those goods. That served a public purpose.
But what is the use of the mass regurgitation of misinformation? And is anyone subtracting the losses engendered by the utilization of inaccurate information from GDP?”
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Thank you, Mike, for clarifying an essential point: the foundation of all “value” is fact, truth, accuracy and the transparency, replicability and accountability of the processes validating fact, truth, accuracy. If AI is incapable by its nature of validating all these, it’s worse than useless--it’s destructive on a system-wide scale.
The evidence of the systemic destruction is already overwhelming. Bogus “scientific papers” are already proliferating at an accelerating rate, making the task of identifying incorrect and fabricated (i.e. hallucinated by AI) data, processes and conclusions impossible due to the scale of the misinformation and the difficulty of identifying the misinformation buried inside superficially legitimate papers.
With both scientific and economic data and analysis now untrustworthy without exceedingly expensive, time-consuming vetting by human experts, where does this leave the “AI will automatically generate superabundance” hype? What’s already clear--but inconvenient--is the mass adoption of inherently flawed AI is undermining the foundations of “value,” however we wish to define it.
And as Mike also points out, this undermining of value has a financial consequence. We all know Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a superficial, distorting measure of “prosperity,” and the structural distortions of GDP (Waste Is Growth) are amplified by the hidden destruction of transparency, replicability and accountability by AI slop, whether intentional (malicious, deceptive, fraudulent) or as the unavoidable consequence of AI’s core flaw.
These immense hidden costs will not show up in GDP until they collapse the entire house of speculative gambling cards propping up the global economy. Only then will the structural damage being wrought by our increasing reliance on tools that cannot discern the difference between fact and fantasy / fabrication / hallucination become visible.
And by then, of course, the damage will be irreversible without extraordinary costs and sacrifices, sacrifices few will volunteer to bear.
Remember that AI isn’t “thinking,” “understanding” or “making judgments”: AI tools are engines of linguistic automation, not engines of understanding. The simulation is not the thing simulated. AI is not a “mind,” it is a prompt and a probability distribution.
AI and human intelligence are drastically different--here’s how.
Charles Hugh Smith raises an important concern regarding artificial intelligence. His central argument is that AI systems ultimately function as engines of pattern replication. Because they are trained upon human-generated information, they inherit human errors, biases, misconceptions, propaganda, and misinformation. If the information environment becomes increasingly polluted by synthetic content, AI may simply amplify these distortions, creating what Smith describes as a system of mass regurgitation rather than genuine understanding. "Garbage in - garbage out".
There is considerable truth in this observation. Current large language models do not possess direct access to objective reality. They do not independently verify truth in the manner that scientific experimentation, engineering validation, or physical measurement can. They operate by identifying statistical relationships within vast quantities of data and generating predictions based upon those relationships. As a result, hallucinations, factual errors, and misplaced confidence remain genuine limitations.
However, I would respectfully argue that this critique does not represent an insurmountable flaw in artificial intelligence. Rather, it identifies a challenge that civilization itself has always faced.
Human institutions have never operated with perfect information. Markets, governments, universities, corporations, media organizations, and scientific communities have always contained errors, biases, ideological commitments, misinformation, and flawed assumptions. History is filled with examples of entire societies confidently acting upon information later discovered to be incomplete or incorrect. The existence of error does not invalidate cognition. Instead, civilization progresses through mechanisms that continually identify, correct, and adapt to error.
The more important question is therefore not whether artificial intelligence achieves perfect truth. The more important question is whether artificial intelligence increases civilization's capacity to transform dispersed knowledge into coordinated action?
The emergence of advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cloud-scale computation, robotics, and distributed digital networks is creating the foundations of what may be called a Fourth Wave civilization. Unlike previous industrial transformations, this transition does not merely automate individual tasks. It increasingly automates cognition itself. The significance of this shift cannot be overstated.
Human civilization has always depended upon the transformation of dispersed knowledge into coordinated social action. Farmers, engineers, merchants, scientists, teachers, investors, and entrepreneurs each contribute fragments of knowledge that become integrated into larger systems of production and exchange. Markets, institutions, and organizations evolved as mechanisms for coordinating these dispersed forms of knowledge across time and space.
Artificial intelligence dramatically expands this process. Large-scale cognitive systems now perform activities once considered uniquely human: pattern recognition, optimization, software development, engineering design, scientific discovery, logistical coordination, medical diagnosis, and strategic planning. As these capabilities continue to improve, productive activity increasingly emerges from distributed networks of human-machine intelligence operating at scales no individual organization can fully comprehend.
The economic significance of this transformation is profound. For centuries, economic theory largely assumed that labor, capital, and natural resources constituted the primary inputs to production and value-added outcomes. Yet increasingly, the critical bottleneck is neither labor nor capital alone. It is the ability to discover, process, coordinate, and apply knowledge under conditions of uncertainty.
Artificial intelligence expands that capability dramatically. Viewed through this lens, AI should not be evaluated against an impossible standard of omniscient truth. Rather, it should be evaluated according to whether it reduces uncertainty more effectively than alternative mechanisms. In many domains, the answer is already yes. AI-assisted systems routinely outperform unaided human cognition in areas ranging from complex logistics and software debugging to materials discovery and large-scale information synthesis.
This does not eliminate the problem Smith identifies. In fact, it makes that problem more important. As cognition becomes increasingly automated, civilization requires stronger mechanisms for distinguishing useful knowledge from noise, verified outcomes from speculation, and productive intelligence from mere information recycling.
The fundamental challenge of the Fourth Wave economy is therefore not simply building more powerful AI systems. It is constructing institutions capable of validating, measuring, and governing the outputs of autonomous cognition. In this respect, Smith's criticism may actually point toward the next stage of economic evolution.
If artificial intelligence makes information abundant, then information alone can no longer serve as a sufficient measure of value. Value must increasingly become linked to demonstrated outcomes. It must reconnect to physical reality. It must reconnect to the physics of energy, materials, infrastructure, thermodynamic constraints, and measurable reductions in uncertainty.
The future challenge is not preventing machines from thinking. The future challenge is ensuring that machine-generated cognition remains accountable to reality.
Artificial intelligence may indeed possess weaknesses. But civilization has always advanced by creating mechanisms that transform imperfect knowledge into increasingly adaptive forms of order. The Fourth Wave civilization now emerging represents the largest expansion of that process in human history. The question is not whether autonomous cognition can make mistakes. The question is whether humanity can build the institutional, economic, and constitutional frameworks necessary to ensure that autonomous cognition remains grounded in verifiable reality - while continuing to expand civilization's capacity for adaptation, discovery, and coordinated action.