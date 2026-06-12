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AI's Core Flaw: "Mass Regurgitation of Misinformation"

With both scientific and economic data and analysis now untrustworthy, where does this leave the "AI will automatically generate superabundance" hype?
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Jun 12, 2026

I narrate key points in my post “AI’s Insurmountable Flaw: “Mass Regurgitation of Misinformation.”

Correspondent Mike Fasano recently submitted a succinct and telling summary of AI’s insurmountable structural flaw: AI’s inability to discern the difference between truth and falsehood, be it intentional misdirection / misinformation or errors generated by AI hallucinations, a systemic flaw which he summarized as “mass regurgitation of misinformation.”

With both scientific and economic data and analysis now untrustworthy without exceedingly expensive, time-consuming vetting by human experts, where does this leave the “AI will automatically generate superabundance” hype? What’s already clear--but inconvenient--is the mass adoption of inherently flawed AI is undermining the foundations of “value,” however we wish to define it.

And as Mike also points out, this undermining of value has a financial consequence.

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