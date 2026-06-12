AI's Core Flaw: "Mass Regurgitation of Misinformation"

I narrate key points in my post “AI’s Insurmountable Flaw: “Mass Regurgitation of Misinformation.”

Correspondent Mike Fasano recently submitted a succinct and telling summary of AI’s insurmountable structural flaw: AI’s inability to discern the difference between truth and falsehood, be it intentional misdirection / misinformation or errors generated by AI hallucinations, a systemic flaw which he summarized as “mass regurgitation of misinformation.”

With both scientific and economic data and analysis now untrustworthy without exceedingly expensive, time-consuming vetting by human experts, where does this leave the “AI will automatically generate superabundance” hype? What’s already clear--but inconvenient--is the mass adoption of inherently flawed AI is undermining the foundations of “value,” however we wish to define it.

And as Mike also points out, this undermining of value has a financial consequence.