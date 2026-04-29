Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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pyrrhus
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Got it!....AI don't comprehend that I would rather be poor with people I love than wealthy with people I don't care about....Soulless machine learning will destroy any society....

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