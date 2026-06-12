AI Isn't Reversing Anti-Progress, It's Accelerating It

I narrate key points in my post “Is AI Reversing Anti-Progress or Is It Accelerating It?”

The ceaseless reduction of value and the expansion of data collection technologies to maximize extractive profiteering has a name: Anti-Progress, for declining quality and value coupled with higher costs and reduced alternatives is not Progress,

Streamlining workflows and increasing productivity are not devoted to improving the quality of life of the populace or benefiting the shared interests of society; the single-minded goal is using AI to maximize profits via extraction. The difference between a totalitarian state and totalitarian monopolies and cartels is, well, the difference between privatized extraction and state extraction.

In the US, we have the worst of both worlds: an extractive state that funds and enables extractive privately owned corporations. Ask yourself an honest question: what exactly has AI done to improve real-world life in terms of quality and cost?

Even what’s touted turns out to be extractive, distorting Anti-Progress.

The core problem isn’t just the illusion of “Progress” used to cover exploitive extraction; it’s that AI is deceptive by its very nature, as it implicitly presents a probability distribution as fact, truth, judgment, thinking and understanding, when it cannot possibly be any of these.