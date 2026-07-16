Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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pyrrhus
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It has been pretty clear that eating "ultra processed glop", or as I call it, factory food, is harmful for at least 3 decades...Yet most people still do it...but part of the problem is that they can't afford real food...For example, Steak has about tripled in cost over the last 15 years...quality seafood the same...Because, as you have pointed out, the mass of people are worse off that they were even ten years ago...Perhaps, CHS, you should put together a healthy menu that most people can afford, at least some of the time.....

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