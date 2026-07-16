I wrote Ultra-Processed Life to describe a peculiarly perverse structure of control that now dominates our entire culture and way of life: what’s presented as marvelously beneficial to both sellers and buyers / leaders and the citizenry is actually only beneficial to the sellers / leaders while it actively degrades and deranges the buyers / citizens.



The essential dynamic of Ultra-Processed Life is to channel us into realms where the choices are limited to whatever benefits the sellers at the expense of the buyers. This artificial, synthetic realm is presented as brimming with authentic choice and agency, when in fact it’s purposefully designed to be a choiceless illusion of choice.



What was once authentic has been hollowed out and been replaced by a simulation of what was once authentic, a simulation that mimics what has been hollowed out to persuade us that what’s presented to us--an artificial, synthetic simulation--is real, because if we believe this artifice the seller reaps immense profits while we suffer the consequences of an artificial, house-of-mirrors realm of anxiety and distraction.



So the sellers present an orange-dyed confection of potato starch that is devoid of any nutritional value as a “veggie snack” replacement for an actual carrot loaded with nutrients and fiber. The sellers of ultra-processed snacks and glop make billions of dollars in profits while the consumers who were conned into believing the unwholesome snack was a “healthy alternative” become ill, mentally and physically.



Then another set of sellers channels those made ill by Ultra-Processed Life into another false-choice realm in which the sellers reap billions in profits not by curing illnesses but by addicting consumers to meds they must take for life.



In the political realm, no matter who we vote for, life gets more expensive, precarious and totalitarian: protections for consumers and citizens are reduced to benefit the few at the expense of the many, and choiceless choices abound--two insurers that offer the same simulations of actual insurance, two big-box stores filled with the same low-quality products, and two service providers offering the same maddening AI-generated endless loops of misery that’s laughably presented as “customer service.”



Privatized totalitarianism expands without limits: our data is harvested and sold (you “opted in” by using the platform), we’re banned or shadow-banned by black-box-algorithmic private monopolies (you violated the shape-shifting “community standards” that have remarkable overlap with whatever the government is presenting as “the correct choice”), and all this is presented--cue the laugh track--as “free market capitalism” and “individual choice” when it’s actually a Kafkaesque facade masking the reality that the entire system is the opposite of what’s being sold: it’s not authentic, it’s fake. It’s not progress, it’s Anti-Progress. It’s not beneficial to us, it’s malefic, and it’s not actual agency-liberty, it’s a profitable simulation that we sense but can’t quite identify because it’s everywhere.



Which brings us to AI, the apex of technological hype and Ultra-Processed Life. Beneath AI’s oh-so-helpful prompts and sickly-sweet affirmations, it erodes our ability to even recognize our own loss of autonomy and independent thinking. The core traits of Ultra-Processed Life--the erosion of authenticity and the substitution of artificial, synthetic simulations that are immensely profitable to those selling the simulations--are the core dynamic of generative AI.



The ultimate totalitarian structure of control isn’t a police state; it’s the helpful servant who does everything for you so you lose touch with the real world of choices and consequences. Most importantly, we lose the ability to discern that all the servant’s choices just so happen to profit the few in control of the helpful servant system at the expense of those delighted by the convenience and ease of the helpful servant doing all the thinking and making all the decisions--not directly, of course, because we might notice that, but by limiting our options to choiceless choices that all yield the same output.



As our mental and physical health spirals into a black hole of addiction, dependencies, anxiety and distraction, we’re powerless to discern the spiral because we turn to our helpful servant for answers. The helpful servant assures us all is well, we’re remarkably intelligent and grounded, and there’s a pat answer for everything.



All of which is false, but it relieves our anxiety to hear these assurances. And so we distract ourselves with dopamine-stimulating media and consumption, buy-buy-buy, as the core mechanism of Ultra-Processed Life is transactional: buyer and seller meet in a faceless, frictionless transaction that triggers some dopamine hit of novelty or illusion of value, selfhood and agency: I’m somebody because I bought something.



Meanwhile, the relationships underpinning a healthy life and society are unraveling. The endless aisles of Ultra-Processed snacks, frozen glop, canned glop and sugar-water beverages are an analogy for the endless aisles of media-slop and the 24/7 “news” which is so ultra-processed that it is now resistant to parody--there’s no way to parody what is already a self-parody.



The term social engineering has a disturbing sound, because it suggests that the “free market” and “individual agency” are perhaps more profitable facades than they are real-world experiences. For this is the destructive heart of Ultra-Processed Life: we sense something’s off about the constant state of hyper-everything anxiety, precarity, uncertainty and dopamine-receptor exhaustion we experience, and we sense the disconnect from what we experience and what we’re told we should be experiencing: the endless bliss of Progress and Prosperity.



This disconnect has a name: the politics of experience. We’re constantly bombarded with contexts, prompts, agendas, narratives and signifiers persuading us that the artificial, the fake, the simulated, the facsimile, the mimicry, is all real, and we’re the ones who are at fault for experiencing something other than what we’re told “everyone else is experiencing.”



But this too is misdirection, because in reality, everyone else is experiencing what we’re experiencing, the disconnect, the anxiety, the solace of distraction and buying something, but they’re trying to believe the artifice because facing the reality of our disconnect from ourselves and the real world is too disturbing, for Ultra-Processed Life has eroded our ability to trust our own experience as superior to what’s presented in the house-of-mirrors Mouse Utopia we inhabit.



It’s also disturbing for another reason: the only way to return to authentic experience, autonomy and agency is to go Cold Turkey and turn it all off. And of course the ability to do so is what Ultra-Processed Life and its most powerful handmaiden, AI, disables: we are Superman strapped to a carefully machined chunk of Kryptonite we can no longer detach.



NEW PODCASTS: Charles Hugh Smith on the Risks, Costs and Uses of AI (31:28 min)(host Richard Bonugli)



The Government Created an Ultra-Processed Economy--and It’s Destroying America (1:04 min)(host Daniel Horowitz)

