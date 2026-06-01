Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Tom Brady
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Another issue is the Chinese model versus the American model of AI. America is building Ferrari quality AI, fast, high quality, and way too expensive. China is building Camry AI, high quality, fast enough, and reasonably priced.

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