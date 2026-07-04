The lesson of the American Revolution is simple: if legitimate redress is effectively blocked, then retribution / revolution becomes the only positive option left.



On the 250th anniversary of the Revolution, we find ourselves in an eerily similar dilemma: legitimate redress is effectively blocked, building pressure awaiting a catalyst.



The psychology of seeking redress and retribution is quite complex. Let’s start with a small example from real life.



A fellow building contractor friend of mine was doing work for a guy who reckoned himself a bigshot in town. My friend felt that he was not being treated fairly. So one day he drove large nails into the sidewalls of all four tires on Mr. Bigshot’s European luxury vehicle. He chuckled with great pleasure when recounting seeing Mr. Bigshot slowly exit the shopping center parking lot on four unrepairable flat tires.

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